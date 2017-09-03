Jay-Z And Ryan Gosling Set for 'SNL' Season Premiere (Week in Review)

The appearances will mark Gosling's second time serving as host, and the fourth time JAY-Z has been musical guest (is there a Five-Timers Club for musical guests?).

Season 43 premieres on September 30 with Ryan Gosling and JAY-Z.