Migos Release 'Too Hotty' Music Video (Week in Review)

There is no release date yet set for the collection. The dark video follows band members through a series of nefarious scenarios, opening with Offset surrounded by candles and black-clad models in a dimly-lit mansion.

Quavo appears in a makeshift repair shop, generating sparks with a sander. The trio convenes in a parking lot surrounding by plumes of fire as Takeoff delivers the track's closing verse. Watch the explicit video - here.