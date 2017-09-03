"I remember I had a girl friend visiting me and it was near Christmas and we were baking cookies," Shania revealed at an album-preview party for her forthcoming September 29th album, Now (via Billboard). "I was writing this album and there was a scandal of [Pitt] and Gwyneth [Paltrow] where there was naked photos of him [in Playgirl. Pitt later successfully sued the magazine for publishing the paparazzi photos]."

"And this was like all the rage. I just thought, 'I don't know what all the fuss is about.' I'm like, 'Well, that don't impress me much, I mean what is all the fuss?' We see people naked every day. That's really what I thought," she continued. Read more - here.