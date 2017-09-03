On the soaring devotional anthem, Leonard sings about getting ready to meet her maker and in the process, takes Minaj to church. Is this Nicki's most overtly religious verse to date?

"Yo, aye yo, beach house vibes maneuver the jetski," she raps. "'Cause-'cause I serve the God that parted the Red Sea / Multi-million dollars commercials for Pepsi / From food-stamps to more ice than Gretzky."

Nicki might be preaching from rap's prosperity gospel, but it's gospel nonetheless. Best of all, her presence on the track could expose the supremely talented Leonard to new audiences. Nicki and Tasha connected in May when Minaj expressed her desire to collaborate on Instagram.

"When you finish recording the album, come to my studio so I can put a 16 on one of these songs miss thang," she said. Leonard accepted the offer and the result is "I'm Getting Ready."

"I'm Getting Ready" is one of many collaborations on Nicki's plate: She guested on a surprise Fergie song ("You Already Know") today and appeared in Katy Perry's video for "Swish Swish" yesterday. To boot, Minaj appears alongside 21 Savage and Offset on "No Flag," a London On Da Track single. Listen to "I'm Getting Ready" - here.