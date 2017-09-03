Oasis Cover Results In Police Action In Demark (Week in Review)

But Nordjyllands Police seem to have lost patience with one guitarist's attempts. In Bispensgade, Aalborg, Denmark, on August 17 they decided a busker needed to be sent home to practice to spare the ears of local passers-by.

"Just because you can play 'Wonderwall' does not mean you should," said police on their website. "The guitarist played loud, bad and noisy. He did not sound like Liam Gallagher. A patrol talked to the singer and sent him home to practice."

The Danish police have been clearly enjoying the notoriety the incident has brought. They titled their explanation: "Today is gonna be the day that they're gonna throw it back to you," quoting the song's lyrics. Songwriter Noel Gallagher has famously said he gave brother Liam the choice of singing either "Wonderwall" or "Don't Look Back In Anger" when he wrote them, but that Liam "wasn't having both." - here.