Artists React To Hurricane Harvey Devastation (Week in Review)

Many areas were flooded and some people who ignored recommended evacuations died. Artists, including Beyonce, Drake and Lady Gaga shared their prayers for Texas while others, including Chris Young, who has a home in the state, urged people to donate to the Red Cross. Young set up a GoFundMe page to which he pledged $100,000 to the Red Cross to help the victims affected by the hurricane.

Lady Antebellum were set to play a show in Houston, Texas before Hurricane Harvey negated those plans. Instead, the country trio played a street concert in Dallas and donated all of the merchandise proceeds to hurricane relief.

Other celebrities addressed the seriousness of the storm, pleading with those within the hurricane's path to keep safe.