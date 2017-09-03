Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Carrie Underwood Previews Sunday Night Football Theme (Week in Review)

.
Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood Previews Sunday Night Football Theme was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Carrie Underwood has been the voice of Sunday Night Football through five consecutive NFL seasons: Her theme songs are hotly anticipated intros to the weekly games and each year she offers something a little different.

Underwood shared a teaser trailer from the studio, recording a hyped-up game day song and building anticipation for the season. "America's game, been waiting all day, the best of the best have come to play," she sings, riffing on a new version of the song that debuted last year. "The gang's all here, let's turn it up. It's Sunday night--I can't get enough."

The clip features footage of NFL pros Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Von Miller. More promotional media is expected from Carrie, including the video opener. Taste of Country notes that Underwood shared a photo (with new long hair) in June, preparing to film the promo. According to the site, each week's theme music will be tailored to the competing teams.

The 2017 theme will debut September 10 on NBC. Watch the preview - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Carrie Underwood Music, DVDs, Books and more

Carrie Underwood T-shirts and Posters

More Carrie Underwood News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Carrie Underwood Previews Sunday Night Football Theme

Carrie Underwood Is 'So Excited' To Have Husband Mike Fisher Home

Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Retires From NHL

Shaquille O'Neal Lip Syncs Carrie Underwood's 'Blown Away'

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary

Carrie Underwood and Ice-T Lead Hollywood Walk of Fame Additions

Carrie Underwood Reveals That Her Fairytale Search Is Over

Carrie Underwood Feels Blessed For 'Incredible' Predators Season

Carrie Underwood Shares Birthday Message To Husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood Calls Her Husband The 'Best Looking Guy' In NHL


More Stories for Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Van Halen Star Teases Upcoming Solo Album- Brian Johnson Does Surprise AC/DC Jam With Muse At Reading- Tom Petty Forced To Postpone More Shows- Metallica- more

Guns N' Roses Pull Out Unexpected Songs At Recent Show- Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea- Foo Fighters' Stars Talk Depression and Suicide- more

Rush's Alex Lifeson Reportedly Addresses New Band Rumor- U2 Premiere Their New Song 'The Blackout'- Prince's Favorite Color Wasn't Purple Says Sister- Metallica- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Breaks Streaming Records- Justin Bieber's Private Parts Spark Lawsuit- Coldplay Tribute Hurricane Victims With New Song 'Houston'- more

Ed Sheeran and Rita Ora Share Acoustic Version of 'Your Song'- Taylor Swift Single Featured in 'Thank God It's Thursday' Promo- Harry Styles Intimate 'Two Ghosts' Video- more

Instagram Reveals How Justin Bieber Nudes Got On Selena Gomez's Account- Jack Antonoff Talks Producing Taylor Swift's New Single- Flavor Flav Sues Chuck D- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Pull Out Unexpected Songs At Recent Show

Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl And Taylor Hawkins Talk Depression and Suicide

Killswitch Engage Reveal Their New Album Plans

Singled Out: Leave The Universe's N.W.O.

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Streams Three Soundtrack Songs

X Japan's Yoshiki Gives $25,000 To Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims

Ten Years After Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Box Set

Metallica's 'Master of Puppets' Gets An Unusual Cover Treatment

Fall Out Boy Donating Proceeds From Houston Show to Hurricane Victims

Rush's Alex Lifeson Reportedly Addresses New Band Rumor

U2 Premiere Their New Song 'The Blackout'

Prince's Favorite Color Wasn't Purple Says Sister

Jerry Cantrell Opens Up About Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington

Metallica Release Live 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Video

Pink Floyd In The Studio For A Momentary Lapse Of Reason Anniversary

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ed Sheeran and Rita Ora Share Acoustic Version of 'Your Song'

Taylor Swift Single Featured in 'Thank God It's Thursday' Promo

Harry Styles Intimate 'Two Ghosts' Studio Performance

Bruno Mars Shares Heartfelt Michael Jackson Birthday Tribute

John Legend Opens Up About Marriage to Chrissy Teigen

Kendrick Lamar Leaves Reebok For Nike Sneaker Deal

RaeLynn's Hometown Hit Hard By Hurricane Harvey

Thomas Rhett And His Wife Lauren Talk Adjusting to Family Life

Blake Shelton, Jamie Foxx, Reportedly Planned for Houston Telethon:

Mother of Charlottesville Gives VMA Tribute

Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation Joins Harvey Relief Efforts

Chance the Rapper Grilling Chicken For Chicago Charity

Drake Shows Off His Workout Face

Maren Morris Goes to Goat Yoga

Stevie Wonder Reflects On The Death Of Prince

Beyonce's Pastor Says She Made 'Significant Donation' to Harvey Relief

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.