Drake Makes Surprise Appearances At Two Festivals (Week in Review)

On Sunday, Drake managed to pull that signature trick twice, during Giggs' set at the Reading Festival and at Boy Better Know's takeover of the O2 Arena. At Reading Fest, Giggs gave a speech thanking fans for their support and announced that a "friend" would join him onstage. Drake appeared for a performance of "KMT" from More Life and the audience went nuts.

Some elite rappers would call it a day after one surprise appearance, but not Drake. He traveled 90 miles east for another show. That evening, he dropped by BBK's all-day festival at the O2, featuring Skepta, J Hus, MHD and other Drake-affiliated grime artists from the collective.

For Drake, it's all in a day's work. Watch the explicit videos of Drizzy surprise appearances - here.