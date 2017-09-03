Eddie Vedder Rocks 'Out Of Sand' On Twin Peaks (Week in Review)

The Pearl Jam frontman was introduced to patrons at the series' Bang Bang Bar by his birth name. "Ladies and gentleman, The Roadhouse is proud to welcome Edward Louis Severson," said an announcer before Vedder began the tune on acoustic guitar.

Written for the series, the rocker has only performed "Out Of Sand" live a handful of times. While a formal studio version has yet to be released, Third Man Records did issue a Record Booth recording of the tune at its Nashville, TN facility to its Vault subscription members in 2016.

Vedder joins a growing list of artists who have performed at The Roadhouse on the Showtime series this season, which has also delivered music from Nine Inch Nails, Chromatics and The Cactus Blossoms, among others. Watch the video - here.