Frank Ocean Debuts New Song 'Provider' (Week in Review)

Ocean has made a habit of debuting new music on his show. Since his last studio album Blonde debuted last year, six or seven tracks have surfaced on Blonded. For diehard Ocean fans, it pays to tune in!

Last night's program featured a curated playlist of Ocean's favorites, including Sade, Sly and the Family Stone, Kodak Black and 21 Savage. He also played "Skyline To" from his Blonde album. The show airs intermittently--last night was the seventh installment since February. Listen to "Provider" and the explicit freestyle - here.