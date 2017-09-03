"There were no secrets with Glen," she said during the ceremony. "He was the real deal all the time. Glen was open and honest about his struggles and humbly gave God all the glory for turning his life around…In the weeks since, I've been searching for that new light to emerge from the other side."

For those unable to attend, Kim Campbell shared the eulogy on CareLiving.org. "I stand here today to say a final goodbye to my husband - the father of my three children, my best friend and the love of my life.

"I'd like to be able to share the 'real Glen' with you - the one you've never seen or heard before - and tell you secrets about his personality and his quirks, but I can't. There were no secrets with Glen. He was the real deal all the time. Glen was open and honest about his struggles and humbly gave God all the glory for turning his life around. You'll notice in any video you see of Glen singing 'Rhinestone Cowboy,' that he never failed to point towards heaven when he sang the line, 'I want to be where the light is shining on me.' Read more - here.