Kendrick Lamar Wows VMAs With 'DNA' and 'Humble' (Week in Review)

Kendrick began the set on a raised stage and worked his way to the ground level, where a circle of karate fighters stood around a stuntman in a flaming jumpsuit. That's literal flames--his suit was on fire.

As backup dancers doused the performer with a fire extinguisher, Lamar transitioned to "Humble." A chain-link backdrop burst into a blaze as the audience cheered Kendrick's stagecraft.