Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Liam Gallagher Releases Live 'Wall Of Glass' Video (Week in Review)

.
Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher Releases Live 'Wall Of Glass' Video was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Liam Gallagher performed "Wall Of Glass" from his forthcoming solo album debut, "As You Were", at the UK's Reading Festival on August 27 and professional footage from the event is streaming online.

The Oasis frontman appeared on the festival's main stage on Sunday ahead of the closing night's headliner, Muse, who were joined by surprise guest Brian Johnson of AC/DC.

"Wall Of Glass" was released as the lead single from Gallagher's project - due October 6 - and was followed by the tracks "Chinatown" and "For What It's Worth."

"As You Were" was produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck) and Dan Grech-Marguerat (Radiohead, Mumford And Sons). The set will be available in standard and deluxe editions on digital, CD, vinyl and limited edition colored vinyl, with a special boxed set also offered via Gallagher's website.

Following a recent series of North American shows, the rocker will return to the continent to officially launch the album with a three-week run of dates in November. Watch the live video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Liam Gallagher Music, DVDs, Books and more

Liam Gallagher T-shirts and Posters

More Liam Gallagher News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Liam Gallagher Releases Live 'Wall Of Glass' Video

Liam Gallagher's Late Show Performances Streaming Online

Liam Gallagher's Stephen Colbert Performance Airs Tonight

Liam Gallagher Slams 'Carpool Karaoke'

Liam Gallagher Streams New Single 'For What It's Worth'

Liam Gallagher Shares Snarky Views Of Mick Jagger And Dave Grohl

Liam Gallagher Does Surprise Jam With Band At Pub

Lorde and Liam Gallagher Performances Derailed at Lollapalooza

Liam Gallagher Storms Off Stage Early At Lollapalooza

Liam Gallagher Talks Strained Relationship With Noel


More Stories for Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Van Halen Star Teases Upcoming Solo Album- Brian Johnson Does Surprise AC/DC Jam With Muse At Reading- Tom Petty Forced To Postpone More Shows- Metallica- more

Guns N' Roses Pull Out Unexpected Songs At Recent Show- Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea- Foo Fighters' Stars Talk Depression and Suicide- more

Rush's Alex Lifeson Reportedly Addresses New Band Rumor- U2 Premiere Their New Song 'The Blackout'- Prince's Favorite Color Wasn't Purple Says Sister- Metallica- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Breaks Streaming Records- Justin Bieber's Private Parts Spark Lawsuit- Coldplay Tribute Hurricane Victims With New Song 'Houston'- more

Ed Sheeran and Rita Ora Share Acoustic Version of 'Your Song'- Taylor Swift Single Featured in 'Thank God It's Thursday' Promo- Harry Styles Intimate 'Two Ghosts' Video- more

Instagram Reveals How Justin Bieber Nudes Got On Selena Gomez's Account- Jack Antonoff Talks Producing Taylor Swift's New Single- Flavor Flav Sues Chuck D- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Pull Out Unexpected Songs At Recent Show

Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl And Taylor Hawkins Talk Depression and Suicide

Killswitch Engage Reveal Their New Album Plans

Singled Out: Leave The Universe's N.W.O.

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Streams Three Soundtrack Songs

X Japan's Yoshiki Gives $25,000 To Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims

Ten Years After Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Box Set

Metallica's 'Master of Puppets' Gets An Unusual Cover Treatment

Fall Out Boy Donating Proceeds From Houston Show to Hurricane Victims

Rush's Alex Lifeson Reportedly Addresses New Band Rumor

U2 Premiere Their New Song 'The Blackout'

Prince's Favorite Color Wasn't Purple Says Sister

Jerry Cantrell Opens Up About Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington

Metallica Release Live 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Video

Pink Floyd In The Studio For A Momentary Lapse Of Reason Anniversary

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ed Sheeran and Rita Ora Share Acoustic Version of 'Your Song'

Taylor Swift Single Featured in 'Thank God It's Thursday' Promo

Harry Styles Intimate 'Two Ghosts' Studio Performance

Bruno Mars Shares Heartfelt Michael Jackson Birthday Tribute

John Legend Opens Up About Marriage to Chrissy Teigen

Kendrick Lamar Leaves Reebok For Nike Sneaker Deal

RaeLynn's Hometown Hit Hard By Hurricane Harvey

Thomas Rhett And His Wife Lauren Talk Adjusting to Family Life

Blake Shelton, Jamie Foxx, Reportedly Planned for Houston Telethon:

Mother of Charlottesville Gives VMA Tribute

Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation Joins Harvey Relief Efforts

Chance the Rapper Grilling Chicken For Chicago Charity

Drake Shows Off His Workout Face

Maren Morris Goes to Goat Yoga

Stevie Wonder Reflects On The Death Of Prince

Beyonce's Pastor Says She Made 'Significant Donation' to Harvey Relief

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.