"Julia Michaels gets cut off while she's singing and Lorde gets to NOT sing her whole song," he added, referencing Lorde's uninhibited dance to single "Homemade Dynamite" without singing or even lip-syncing.

In her defense, Lorde tweeted earlier in the day that she was suffering from the flu, but that she would still hit the VMAs stage. Levine's wife, model Behati Prinsloo, even got in a jab, also lambasting the show for cutting Michaels off: "Wow @vmas thanks for talking over then cutting to commercial half way through #juliamichaels performance." Read more - here.