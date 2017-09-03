Mastodon Announce New EP 'Cold Dark Place' (Week in Review)

Three of the tunes - "North Side Star", "Blue Walsh" and the title track - were recorded during sessions for the band's 2014 album, "Once More 'Round The Sun", and were produced by Nick Raskulinecz; a fourth track, "Toe To Toes", was produced by Brendan O'Brien last year while the pairing worked on their current "Emperor Of Sand" record.

The EP will be previewed with a special series of Mastodon covers by the newly-relaunched Revolver magazine. The issue, which hits newsstands on September 12, will be available with four different covers, each featuring a member of the band; when all four covers are placed together side by side, a single image of the group is created. Read more - here.