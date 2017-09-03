|
Beyonce Vows To Help 'As Many As We Can' In Houston (Week in Review)
.
Beyonce Vows To Help 'As Many As We Can' In Houston was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Beyonce has pledged to help her hometown of Houston, TX, which has been ravaged by Hurricane Harvey. The superstar has vowed to help "as many as we can" from the devastation that has forced more than 30,000 people to vacate the city, as rescue efforts to find those trapped in their homes continue. Flooding in Houston has killed at least 14 people. It's yet unknown how much property damage the storm has caused, but CNN reports it could be as much as $40 billion and only 15 percent of homeowners have flood insurance. "My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help," Beyonce said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle. She added that she and her people are discussing the best ways to provide aid to those in need. "I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor to implement a plan to help as many as we can," she said. Read more - here.
Flooding in Houston has killed at least 14 people. It's yet unknown how much property damage the storm has caused, but CNN reports it could be as much as $40 billion and only 15 percent of homeowners have flood insurance.
"My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help," Beyonce said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle.
She added that she and her people are discussing the best ways to provide aid to those in need. "I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor to implement a plan to help as many as we can," she said. Read more - here.
• Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea
• Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl And Taylor Hawkins Talk Depression and Suicide
• Killswitch Engage Reveal Their New Album Plans
• Singled Out: Leave The Universe's N.W.O.
• Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Streams Three Soundtrack Songs
• X Japan's Yoshiki Gives $25,000 To Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims
• Ten Years After Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Box Set
• Metallica's 'Master of Puppets' Gets An Unusual Cover Treatment
• Fall Out Boy Donating Proceeds From Houston Show to Hurricane Victims
• Rush's Alex Lifeson Reportedly Addresses New Band Rumor
• U2 Premiere Their New Song 'The Blackout'
• Prince's Favorite Color Wasn't Purple Says Sister
• Jerry Cantrell Opens Up About Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington
• Metallica Release Live 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Video
• Pink Floyd In The Studio For A Momentary Lapse Of Reason Anniversary
• Taylor Swift Single Featured in 'Thank God It's Thursday' Promo
• Harry Styles Intimate 'Two Ghosts' Studio Performance
• Bruno Mars Shares Heartfelt Michael Jackson Birthday Tribute
• John Legend Opens Up About Marriage to Chrissy Teigen
• Kendrick Lamar Leaves Reebok For Nike Sneaker Deal
• RaeLynn's Hometown Hit Hard By Hurricane Harvey
• Thomas Rhett And His Wife Lauren Talk Adjusting to Family Life
• Blake Shelton, Jamie Foxx, Reportedly Planned for Houston Telethon:
• Mother of Charlottesville Gives VMA Tribute
• Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation Joins Harvey Relief Efforts
• Chance the Rapper Grilling Chicken For Chicago Charity
• Drake Shows Off His Workout Face
• Maren Morris Goes to Goat Yoga
• Stevie Wonder Reflects On The Death Of Prince
• Beyonce's Pastor Says She Made 'Significant Donation' to Harvey Relief
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.