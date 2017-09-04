|
Chris Cornell's Brother Shares Heartfelt Message To Fans (Week in Review)
Chris Cornell's Brother Shares Heartfelt Message To Fans was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) As the music world continues to mourn the death of Soundgarden's Chris Cornell, his brother sent a message to the community of fans sharing their grief. In a new social media post, Peter Cornell shares his gratitude to those who have provided his family support and prayers during the difficult aftermath of suicide as well as addresses the troubling conspiracy theories following his brother's death. The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman was found dead in his hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit on May 17 after what appeared to be a suicide by hanging. He was 52 years old. Read Cornell's brother's complete Facebook message below. "My Friends: Again you humble me with your kindness, empathy, love and support. Although I pulled myself off Social Media, I've been able to glimpse bits and pieces of the selfless way so many people around the world continue to honor and pay tribute to my Brother. "I truly couldn't believe the way you picked up and carried the message of doing push-ups for suicide prevention. Please don't stop. What a devastating way to have my eyes opened to how many lives around me, and all of us, have been touched by such tragedy. Going forward I hope prevention is a conversation we can have more freely. Removing the stigma that discussing suicide is like speaking about a dirty little secret. If only ' what I'd give to have had the tiniest shred of this awareness in early May. "I cannot deny the pain of this loss. In some ways I cling to it. Refusing to let go because I want to keep my little Brother close, even if all that's left are memories. At least we are rich with memories. I replay them all to often, starting with our childhood and reliving the glory that was Seattle in the 90's." Read more - here.
