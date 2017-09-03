|
Coldplay Tribute Hurricane Victims With New Song 'Houston' (Week in Review)
.
Coldplay Tribute Hurricane Victims With New Song 'Houston' was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Last Friday, Coldplay were scheduled to perform in Houston but postponed their show due to Hurricane Harvey. During last night's Miami concert, Coldplay sent a heartfelt message to the city and debuted a song for the citizens facing incredible obstacles in the wake of the storm. "This is because we all grew up loving country music, and of course that's kind of what we think of when we go to Texas," frontman Chris Martin told the crowd. "So, if you'll bear with us, this is a new song and we'll never play this again. It's a one-off and this is called 'Houston.' We're gonna sing it in Miami for everybody here, and we're gonna send it over there to everyone who missed the show." Hurricane Harvey has killed at least 14 people. Thousands are still stranded and property damage could exceed $40 billion, reports CNN. The lyrics of "Houston" offered sincere thoughts and prayers that the city will overcome challenges and tragedies brought on by the deadly hurricane. "From Miami, we are sending love to Houston/ We are praying that you make it through the rain/ I know nothing's gonna break the will of Houston/ Oh, how we can't wait to go down there again." Listen to Coldplay's song for Houston - here.
