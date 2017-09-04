Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Lynyrd Skynyrd 1977 Plane Crash Biopic Blocked By Court (Week in Review)

.
Lynyrd Skynyrd

Lynyrd Skynyrd 1977 Plane Crash Biopic Blocked By Court was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) A New York court has awarded Lynyrd Skynyrd a permanent injunction to block an unauthorized biopic about the band's 1977 plane crash that killed six people, including lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines and backup singer Cassie Gaines.

Rolling Stone reports production on "Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash" - based on the life of former Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle, who left the group in 1991 - will permanently shut down after a judge decided that the film violates a consent order that Pyle signed with his band mates in 1988.

The consent order states that "No such exploitation of life story rights is authorized which purports to be a history of the 'Lynyrd Skynyrd' band, as opposed to the life story of the applicable individual."

Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington, singer and Van Zant's brother Johnny Van Zant and the Van Zant and Gaines estates filed a lawsuit against Pyle and Cleopatra Records over the project in June. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Lynyrd Skynyrd Music, DVDs, Books and more

Lynyrd Skynyrd T-shirts and Posters

More Lynyrd Skynyrd News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Lynyrd Skynyrd 1977 Plane Crash Biopic Blocked By Court

Lynyrd Skynyrd Confirm Gary Rossington Heart Surgery

Lynyrd Skynyrd Sue Former Member Over 1977 Plane Crash Biopic

Lynyrd Skynyrd Biopic Aerosmith Actors Revealed

Hank Williams Jr. And Lynyrd Skynyrd Teaming Up This Summer

Lynyrd Skynyrd Lead All-Star Southern Rock Cruise Lineup

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington Reveals His Go To Guitar

Gary Rossington Talks New Album and Lynyrd Skynyrd Anthems

Lynyrd Skynyrd Icon Had Heart Surgery 2016 In Review

Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel Shows Due To Family Emergency


More Stories for Lynyrd Skynyrd

Lynyrd Skynyrd Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Metallica Expanding Master Puppets For Reissue- Lynyrd Skynyrd 1977 Plane Crash Biopic Blocked By Court- Rolling Stones Release 2000 Light Years From Home Lyric Video- more

Guns N' Roses Pull Out Unexpected Songs At Recent Show- Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea- Foo Fighters' Stars Talk Depression and Suicide- more

Rush's Alex Lifeson Reportedly Addresses New Band Rumor- U2 Premiere Their New Song 'The Blackout'- Prince's Favorite Color Wasn't Purple Says Sister- Metallica- more

Page Too:
Instagram Reveals How Justin Bieber Nudes Got On Selena Gomez's Account- Jack Antonoff Talks Producing Taylor Swift's New Single- Flavor Flav Sues Chuck D- more

Ed Sheeran and Rita Ora Share Acoustic Version of 'Your Song'- Taylor Swift Single Featured in 'Thank God It's Thursday' Promo- Harry Styles Intimate 'Two Ghosts' Video- more

Instagram Reveals How Justin Bieber Nudes Got On Selena Gomez's Account- Jack Antonoff Talks Producing Taylor Swift's New Single- Flavor Flav Sues Chuck D- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Pull Out Unexpected Songs At Recent Show

Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl And Taylor Hawkins Talk Depression and Suicide

Killswitch Engage Reveal Their New Album Plans

Singled Out: Leave The Universe's N.W.O.

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Streams Three Soundtrack Songs

X Japan's Yoshiki Gives $25,000 To Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims

Ten Years After Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Box Set

Metallica's 'Master of Puppets' Gets An Unusual Cover Treatment

Fall Out Boy Donating Proceeds From Houston Show to Hurricane Victims

Rush's Alex Lifeson Reportedly Addresses New Band Rumor

U2 Premiere Their New Song 'The Blackout'

Prince's Favorite Color Wasn't Purple Says Sister

Jerry Cantrell Opens Up About Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington

Metallica Release Live 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Video

Pink Floyd In The Studio For A Momentary Lapse Of Reason Anniversary

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ed Sheeran and Rita Ora Share Acoustic Version of 'Your Song'

Taylor Swift Single Featured in 'Thank God It's Thursday' Promo

Harry Styles Intimate 'Two Ghosts' Studio Performance

Bruno Mars Shares Heartfelt Michael Jackson Birthday Tribute

John Legend Opens Up About Marriage to Chrissy Teigen

Kendrick Lamar Leaves Reebok For Nike Sneaker Deal

RaeLynn's Hometown Hit Hard By Hurricane Harvey

Thomas Rhett And His Wife Lauren Talk Adjusting to Family Life

Blake Shelton, Jamie Foxx, Reportedly Planned for Houston Telethon:

Mother of Charlottesville Gives VMA Tribute

Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation Joins Harvey Relief Efforts

Chance the Rapper Grilling Chicken For Chicago Charity

Drake Shows Off His Workout Face

Maren Morris Goes to Goat Yoga

Stevie Wonder Reflects On The Death Of Prince

Beyonce's Pastor Says She Made 'Significant Donation' to Harvey Relief

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.