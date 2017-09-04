Metallica Expanding Master Puppets For Reissue (Week in Review)

"A little over a year ago, we proudly reissued our first two albums remastered for the most advanced sound quality possible along with special deluxe editions including previously unreleased audio and video recordings," says Metallica. "We promised to give that love to the entire catalog, and we're back with all the details about the release of 'Master Of Puppets.'"

The remastered project will be available on CD, vinyl and digital, alongside an expanded 3CD edition and a deluxe box set. The 3-CD set includes the remastered album, a disc that is a combination of rough mixes, demos and an interview, and a disc featuring a mix of live songs that are sequenced into a typical set list from the Damage, Inc. tour.

The limited-edition deluxe box set includes "unreleased demos, rough mixes, interviews and live tracks, many of which have never even been available in the collector or bootleg community and were pulled from our personal collections," says the band. "There's also a 108-page hardcover book with rare and never before seen photos and essays from those who were there with us for the wild ride. All in all, there are three LPs, ten CDs, a cassette, two DVDs, a lithograph with art by Pushead, a folder with handwritten lyrics, and if that isn't enough to push you over the edge, we've also thrown in a set of six buttons (!)."

Metallica are previewing the "Master Of Puppets" reissue with audio of the remastered version of "Disposable Heroes" and a live version of "The Thing That Should Not Be" recorded at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL on May 25, 1986. Check them out - here.