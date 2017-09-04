|
Metallica Expanding Master Puppets For Reissue (Week in Review)
.
Metallica Expanding Master Puppets For Reissue was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Metallica have announced the November 10 release of a series of 30th anniversary reissues of their 1986 album classic, "Master Of Puppets." The band's major label debut became thrash metal's first platinum album on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies. "A little over a year ago, we proudly reissued our first two albums remastered for the most advanced sound quality possible along with special deluxe editions including previously unreleased audio and video recordings," says Metallica. "We promised to give that love to the entire catalog, and we're back with all the details about the release of 'Master Of Puppets.'" The remastered project will be available on CD, vinyl and digital, alongside an expanded 3CD edition and a deluxe box set. The 3-CD set includes the remastered album, a disc that is a combination of rough mixes, demos and an interview, and a disc featuring a mix of live songs that are sequenced into a typical set list from the Damage, Inc. tour. The limited-edition deluxe box set includes "unreleased demos, rough mixes, interviews and live tracks, many of which have never even been available in the collector or bootleg community and were pulled from our personal collections," says the band. "There's also a 108-page hardcover book with rare and never before seen photos and essays from those who were there with us for the wild ride. All in all, there are three LPs, ten CDs, a cassette, two DVDs, a lithograph with art by Pushead, a folder with handwritten lyrics, and if that isn't enough to push you over the edge, we've also thrown in a set of six buttons (!)." Metallica are previewing the "Master Of Puppets" reissue with audio of the remastered version of "Disposable Heroes" and a live version of "The Thing That Should Not Be" recorded at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL on May 25, 1986. Check them out - here.
"A little over a year ago, we proudly reissued our first two albums remastered for the most advanced sound quality possible along with special deluxe editions including previously unreleased audio and video recordings," says Metallica. "We promised to give that love to the entire catalog, and we're back with all the details about the release of 'Master Of Puppets.'"
The remastered project will be available on CD, vinyl and digital, alongside an expanded 3CD edition and a deluxe box set. The 3-CD set includes the remastered album, a disc that is a combination of rough mixes, demos and an interview, and a disc featuring a mix of live songs that are sequenced into a typical set list from the Damage, Inc. tour.
The limited-edition deluxe box set includes "unreleased demos, rough mixes, interviews and live tracks, many of which have never even been available in the collector or bootleg community and were pulled from our personal collections," says the band. "There's also a 108-page hardcover book with rare and never before seen photos and essays from those who were there with us for the wild ride. All in all, there are three LPs, ten CDs, a cassette, two DVDs, a lithograph with art by Pushead, a folder with handwritten lyrics, and if that isn't enough to push you over the edge, we've also thrown in a set of six buttons (!)."
Metallica are previewing the "Master Of Puppets" reissue with audio of the remastered version of "Disposable Heroes" and a live version of "The Thing That Should Not Be" recorded at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL on May 25, 1986. Check them out - here.
• Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea
• Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl And Taylor Hawkins Talk Depression and Suicide
• Killswitch Engage Reveal Their New Album Plans
• Singled Out: Leave The Universe's N.W.O.
• Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Streams Three Soundtrack Songs
• X Japan's Yoshiki Gives $25,000 To Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims
• Ten Years After Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Box Set
• Metallica's 'Master of Puppets' Gets An Unusual Cover Treatment
• Fall Out Boy Donating Proceeds From Houston Show to Hurricane Victims
• Rush's Alex Lifeson Reportedly Addresses New Band Rumor
• U2 Premiere Their New Song 'The Blackout'
• Prince's Favorite Color Wasn't Purple Says Sister
• Jerry Cantrell Opens Up About Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington
• Metallica Release Live 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Video
• Pink Floyd In The Studio For A Momentary Lapse Of Reason Anniversary
• Taylor Swift Single Featured in 'Thank God It's Thursday' Promo
• Harry Styles Intimate 'Two Ghosts' Studio Performance
• Bruno Mars Shares Heartfelt Michael Jackson Birthday Tribute
• John Legend Opens Up About Marriage to Chrissy Teigen
• Kendrick Lamar Leaves Reebok For Nike Sneaker Deal
• RaeLynn's Hometown Hit Hard By Hurricane Harvey
• Thomas Rhett And His Wife Lauren Talk Adjusting to Family Life
• Blake Shelton, Jamie Foxx, Reportedly Planned for Houston Telethon:
• Mother of Charlottesville Gives VMA Tribute
• Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation Joins Harvey Relief Efforts
• Chance the Rapper Grilling Chicken For Chicago Charity
• Drake Shows Off His Workout Face
• Maren Morris Goes to Goat Yoga
• Stevie Wonder Reflects On The Death Of Prince
• Beyonce's Pastor Says She Made 'Significant Donation' to Harvey Relief
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.