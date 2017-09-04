New Steve Miller Collection Loaded With Rarities (Week in Review)

Ultimate Hits is available now for preorder in a 1CD and digital edition featuring 22 essential Steve Miller Band tracks, including three previously unreleased rarities, and in an expanded 2CD and digital deluxe edition with 40 tracks, including the acclaimed band's top hits, live tracks, and eight previously unreleased recordings from the studio and the stage. On October 27, both editions will be released on 180-gram vinyl in 2LP and 4LP deluxe packages, which are also available now for preorder.

"Selecting material to include in these two collections and revisiting the creation of these recordings I'm reminded of how I learned to make multi-track recordings from Les Paul and play lead guitar from T Bone Walker. I've been blessed to work with so many wonderful musicians and engineers and friends over the years. Mostly I want to thank you our fans who come out to our shows and listen to our records. I hope you enjoy this as much I did putting this together for you." -- Steve Miller Read more - here.