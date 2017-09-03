Shania Twain Does Medley Of Hits At The U.S. Open (Week in Review)

Taking the stage at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, Twain opened the show with 1997 hit, "That Don't Impress Me Much," followed by two new songs, "Life's About to Get Good" and "Swingin' With My Eyes Closed."

The singer also played the tried and true hits "Still the One" and "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" to round out the energetic performance. Watch the show below.

Among the fans in attendance included Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wife Vanessa Nadal, who tweeted about getting "romantical" to Twain's performance. Twain returned the favor with a retweet, stating, "Love this." Read more - here.