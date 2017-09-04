|
David Gilmour Releases Video For Dark Side Of Moon Classic (Week in Review)
.
David Gilmour Releases Video For Dark Side Of Moon Classic was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (hennemusic) David Gilmour is streaming a preview clip of Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side Of The Moon" classic, "Time", from his "Live At Pompeii" concert film ahead of its release in various formats on September 29. The tune is one of three songs from the UK band's legendary 1973 release - alongside "Money" and the rarely-performed "The Great Gig In The Sky" - that went on to become one of the biggest-selling albums in music history at more than 50 million copies worldwide while continuing to be in demand as each year passes. Gilmour's 2016 concerts at the venue - the first-ever rock performances played to an audience in the ancient Roman amphitheatre built in 90 BC - marked his return to the site 45 years after he first played there for Adrian Maben's classic film, "Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii." The 2017 release is directed by Gavin Elder, who has worked on previous projects with the guitarist. "I know how he likes to be portrayed," Elder tells Billboard. "It's editing it with a musicality that enhances everyone's performance and captures the subtlety as well as the spectacle -- real subtle nuances that I think bring the personality to the performance. So what I'm after is the little looks, the little smiles, the little acknowledgements between the band members that it's all happening and they're all on fire. "It's a collaboration of coming together and we're really there just to capture what they're doing and capture the majesty of the moment." Read more - here.
