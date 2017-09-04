Demi Lovato Earns Belt In Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (Week in Review)

"I'm so beyond excited because I just received my blue belt in #brazilianjiujitsu!!!!" she wrote. "I fell in love with #BJJ over a year ago and have been training several times a week ever since.. thank you so much to @chilcote.dunn @captainHarlan_ @tarsisbjj for giving me my belt along with one of the most important and special women in my life today @officialdaniellemartin/@trueboundaries – I love you so much and couldn't be more grateful for you. also special shoutout to @jayglazer for flying in to give me my belt as well!!! Love you jay!!!"

Lovato's affection for combat sports runs deep. On Saturday, she sang the National Anthem at the heavily promoted boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. She also dated MMA fighter Guilherme 'Bomba' Vasconcelos. Demi's trainer Jay Glazer shared a message of congratulations in his own Instagram post.

"I'm more proud of the work @ddlovato puts in with nobody watching than i am what she does with the world watching," he wrote. "Congrats on achieving your blue belt today in #bjj, YOU put the grind in!" See photos from Demi's big day - here.