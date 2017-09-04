Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Demi Lovato Earns Belt In Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (Week in Review)

.
Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Earns Belt In Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Demi Lovato knows a thing or two about hand-to-hand combat, and now she has a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to prove it. The singer announced her achievement on Instagram, sharing a photo with the training crew who helped her reach the next level of the ancient practice.

"I'm so beyond excited because I just received my blue belt in #brazilianjiujitsu!!!!" she wrote. "I fell in love with #BJJ over a year ago and have been training several times a week ever since.. thank you so much to @chilcote.dunn @captainHarlan_ @tarsisbjj for giving me my belt along with one of the most important and special women in my life today @officialdaniellemartin/@trueboundaries – I love you so much and couldn't be more grateful for you. also special shoutout to @jayglazer for flying in to give me my belt as well!!! Love you jay!!!"

Lovato's affection for combat sports runs deep. On Saturday, she sang the National Anthem at the heavily promoted boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. She also dated MMA fighter Guilherme 'Bomba' Vasconcelos. Demi's trainer Jay Glazer shared a message of congratulations in his own Instagram post.

"I'm more proud of the work @ddlovato puts in with nobody watching than i am what she does with the world watching," he wrote. "Congrats on achieving your blue belt today in #bjj, YOU put the grind in!" See photos from Demi's big day - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

