Halsey Releases 'Bad At Love' Music Video (Week in Review)

Directed by Halsey and Sing J. Lee, the clip features the singer pulling into a gas station in the middle of the desert, where she meets some unlikely new friends.

"Capturing dystopian chic like only she can, our heroine recounts one failed, albeit hot, love after another as her journey twists and turns through a wild wasteland," reads a press release. Check out Halsey's new video, which contains explicit language - here.