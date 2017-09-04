Jared Leto Stars In 'Blade Runner 2049' Short Film (Week in Review)



In the six-and-a-half minute short film introduced by 2049 director Denis Villeneuve, Leto's character, scientist Niander Wallace, is seen presenting a new replicant, the Nexus 9, as he attempts at ending the prohibition on replicants central to the original movie.

Leto gets to flex his considerable acting chops in the short film, delivering intense statements to his superiors regarding his work with replicants. The clip moves toward a dramatic (and bloody) conclusion. Watch the Nexus 2036 clip - here.