Madame Mayhem, Smile Empty Soul, Austin John Winkler Tour (Week in Review)

"Excited to be part of this leg of the Love Sick Radio Tour with Austin John Winkler and Smile Empty Soul, presented by M7 Agency," says Madame Mayhem. "I love Austin's voice, and grew up listening to Hinder, and am a fan of Smile Empty Soul - 'Bottom of a Bottle' was a song that helped me when I was frustrated or upset growing up, and I love that song, so being able to watch them play every night after our set is going to be a blast.

"I am also super excited we get to perform in some areas we haven't had the chance to play live for yet. Hope to see new and familiar faces out in the crowd. It's also great that this run is right before we head over to the UK and Europe with Fozzy and Hardcore Superstar.

"Our sets will have the new not yet released songs as well as songs out now, so it will be cool to introduce these new songs to the world all jam packed in a couple of months!" See the dates - here.