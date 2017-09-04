"Here we thought we had hastily spit out a song that sounded like a fun 'hit' song that girls would want to hear and went about our day. A few days later when I listened back I heard something different," he writes about the song from the band's new album, Happy Endings. "When I called Ross and Brad, I was happy to find they had the same experience. Underneath the candy-coated melody and popping production of the demo was a surprising message of female empowerment."

Ramsey goes on to explain how the song's music video director, Steve Condon, "wanted to make a video that showcased all types of strong women. We hadn't discussed the meaning of this song at all with him, he just gets us. He is also a father of daughters. The fact that, without any previous discussion, Steve heard the message clear enough to spark an idea like this cemented my confidence in this song." Read more - here.