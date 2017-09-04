Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Pink Floyd In The Studio For A Momentary Lapse Of Reason Anniversary (Week in Review)

.
Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd In The Studio For A Momentary Lapse Of Reason Anniversary was a Top 10 story on Thursday: The 30th anniversary of Pink Floyd's comeback album A Momentary Lapse Of Reason is celebrated on the latest of the syndicated radio show In The Studio with Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands. The show sent over the following details:

Amidst some of the most successful and celebrated albums of the Seventies, creative and personal tensions had been building until Pink Floyd disintegrated during the making of 1982's The Final Cut. By 1985 the only musical output from any of the members of Pink Floyd had come in the form of solo albums, and in December of that year Roger Waters, who created the concepts and the lyrics to such quintessential rock masterpieces as The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here and The Wall, would announce his departure, triggering a noisy two year legal battle for the rights to Pink Floyd.

In the end a David Gilmour fronted Floyd would emerge producing A Momentary Lapse of Reason in September '87. Critical response was surprisingly lukewarm, but a sold out stadium tour and two # 1 rock singles with "Learning To Fly" and "On The Turning Away" proved that, as far as the worthiness of a Waters-less Pink Floyd, the fans had the only vote that matters. Drummer Nick Mason is joined IN THE STUDIO with guitarist, singer, songwriter Gilmour, who readily admits to show producer and host Redbeard the pressure that he felt going forward.

David Gilmour sais, "Lurching into the future bearing the mantle of Pink Floyd without Roger in 1987 was a tough one, as anyone can imagine... You're right to say that I was confident at the end and happy. Anyone would be happy and confident in the end when our moving forward and doing what we did, making the album, doing the tour, was justified." Stream the episode - here.

advertisement

Pink Floyd Music, DVDs, Books and more

Pink Floyd T-shirts and Posters

More Pink Floyd News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Pink Floyd In The Studio For A Momentary Lapse Of Reason Anniversary

David Gilmour Releases Live Video For Pink Floyd Classic

Eddie Vedder Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Roger Waters

Pink Floyd Founder's 'Dark Side Of Moon' Gold Record Being Auctioned

Guns N' Roses Hit Metallica, Journey, Pink Floyd Milestone

Newly Discovered Shrimp Named After Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd Dark Side Of The Moon Item Sells For Big Dollars

Pink Floyd Streaming Rare 1971 Studio Footage

Previously Unreleased Pink Floyd Recording Coming For RSD

Pink Floyd Star Crashes His $3.7 Million Racecar


More Stories for Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Metallica Expanding Master Puppets For Reissue- Lynyrd Skynyrd 1977 Plane Crash Biopic Blocked By Court- Rolling Stones Release 2000 Light Years From Home Lyric Video- more

Guns N' Roses Pull Out Unexpected Songs At Recent Show- Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea- Foo Fighters' Stars Talk Depression and Suicide- more

Rush's Alex Lifeson Reportedly Addresses New Band Rumor- U2 Premiere Their New Song 'The Blackout'- Prince's Favorite Color Wasn't Purple Says Sister- Metallica- more

Page Too:
Instagram Reveals How Justin Bieber Nudes Got On Selena Gomez's Account- Jack Antonoff Talks Producing Taylor Swift's New Single- Flavor Flav Sues Chuck D- more

Ed Sheeran and Rita Ora Share Acoustic Version of 'Your Song'- Taylor Swift Single Featured in 'Thank God It's Thursday' Promo- Harry Styles Intimate 'Two Ghosts' Video- more

Instagram Reveals How Justin Bieber Nudes Got On Selena Gomez's Account- Jack Antonoff Talks Producing Taylor Swift's New Single- Flavor Flav Sues Chuck D- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Pull Out Unexpected Songs At Recent Show

Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl And Taylor Hawkins Talk Depression and Suicide

Killswitch Engage Reveal Their New Album Plans

Singled Out: Leave The Universe's N.W.O.

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Streams Three Soundtrack Songs

X Japan's Yoshiki Gives $25,000 To Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims

Ten Years After Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Box Set

Metallica's 'Master of Puppets' Gets An Unusual Cover Treatment

Fall Out Boy Donating Proceeds From Houston Show to Hurricane Victims

Rush's Alex Lifeson Reportedly Addresses New Band Rumor

U2 Premiere Their New Song 'The Blackout'

Prince's Favorite Color Wasn't Purple Says Sister

Jerry Cantrell Opens Up About Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington

Metallica Release Live 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Video

Pink Floyd In The Studio For A Momentary Lapse Of Reason Anniversary

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ed Sheeran and Rita Ora Share Acoustic Version of 'Your Song'

Taylor Swift Single Featured in 'Thank God It's Thursday' Promo

Harry Styles Intimate 'Two Ghosts' Studio Performance

Bruno Mars Shares Heartfelt Michael Jackson Birthday Tribute

John Legend Opens Up About Marriage to Chrissy Teigen

Kendrick Lamar Leaves Reebok For Nike Sneaker Deal

RaeLynn's Hometown Hit Hard By Hurricane Harvey

Thomas Rhett And His Wife Lauren Talk Adjusting to Family Life

Blake Shelton, Jamie Foxx, Reportedly Planned for Houston Telethon:

Mother of Charlottesville Gives VMA Tribute

Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation Joins Harvey Relief Efforts

Chance the Rapper Grilling Chicken For Chicago Charity

Drake Shows Off His Workout Face

Maren Morris Goes to Goat Yoga

Stevie Wonder Reflects On The Death Of Prince

Beyonce's Pastor Says She Made 'Significant Donation' to Harvey Relief

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.