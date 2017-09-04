It didn't hurt that in stage design, costumes, merchandise and some of his album covers, Prince used violet hues to solidify his brand. It seemed he had a favorite color…and it was purple.

According to the late musician's sister Tyka Nelson, Prince did have a favorite color: Orange? Discussing an upcoming memorabilia auction with London's Evening Standard newspaper, Nelson dropped the surprising piece of Prince intel.

"The stand out piece [in the auction] for me is his orange Cloud guitar," she said. "It is strange because people always associate the color purple with Prince, but his favorite color was actually orange." Read more - here.