Roger Waters Heading Down Under Early Next Year (Week in Review)

The trek sees Waters deliver a mix of classic Pink Floyd tunes and tracks from his current album, "Is This The Life We Really Want?" Tickets for the Australian concerts will go on sale September 8 at 10 a.m. local time, while seats for the New Zealand shows will be available September 8 at noon local time.

Waters teamed up with Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich in London and Los Angeles for his first new album of original material in 25 years. The set topped the album charts in several countries, including Poland, Switzerland, Norway and Scotland, while peaking at No. 11 on the US Billboard 200. See the dates - here.