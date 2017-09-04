Vince Gill Surprises Chris Young With Grand Ole Opry Induction (Week in Review)

Gill commended Young on his recent fundraising efforts for the victims of Hurricane Harvey before delivering the good news. The veteran also joked that Young still owed him money for some session work, but would forgive the debt if the artist would accept the Opry invitation.

An ecstatic Young picked up the "Go High on that Mountain" singer in a big bear hug. To say the singer was thrilled is an understatement. "Oh my god!!!!!!!!!!! I'm gonna be an @opry member!!!!!!!!" he wrote, sharing a photo of the moment. "Thank you @vincegillofficial for surprising me!" See it - here.