A Foreign Affair Release 'Passing Through' Video

The Sacramento, Ca alt-rockers had the following to say about the song, "Passing Through is a song about trying to latch onto meaning in life as we go through the moments that challenge us as individuals."

"Empty Houses" Tracklist: 1. I'm Your Ghost 2. Passing Through 3. A Girl from the Sky 4. Awake 5. Empty House. Watch a stream of the the "Passing Through" video here.