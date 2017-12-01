Blake Shelton Posts Message To Students After Fatal Car Crash

Shelton recorded the video message while in the woods of Oklahoma, explaining that he can relate to their grief, having lost his own brother, Richie, in a car crash as a teenager.

"It breaks my heart. I completely know how it feels," Shelton said in the video (via Telegram). "I lost my brother in a car accident. I can understand how you guys feel. It's the worst possible feeling. It's confusion. It's anger. It's just an overall brokenness that's just gonna take a lot of time to heal. If you can find comfort in anything, it's just knowing that they're all in a better place now and God has a plan."

"I still miss my brother every day, and you're going to miss those guys every day," Shelton added. "I just wanted to say I'm thinking of you and it gets easier, it just takes a long time. Just always honor their memory and never forget about them. God bless you guys. I'm praying for you."

Shelton's heartfelt message was incorporated into an eight-minute video featuring photos of the students killed in the crash. Watch it here.