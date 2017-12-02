Joan Jett Documentary Premiere Announced

In an announcement by the Sundance Institute, the documentary titled Bad Reputation and directed by Kevin Kerslake, takes a "look at the life of Joan Jett, from her early years as the founder of The Runaways and first meeting collaborator Kenny Laguna in 1980 to her enduring presence in pop culture as a rock 'n' roll pioneer."

This month also marked the 36th anniversary of Jett's iconic chart-topping single 'I Love Rock 'n Roll.' Joan Jett & The Blackheart's last album was 2013's Unvarnished, though she's been touring regularly, with her next shows happening in December. here.