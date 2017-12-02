Kanye West Makes Rare Appearance At Chrissy Teigen's Birthday Bash

There was a mysterious trademark filing last month and an ongoing insurance drama surrounding the cancellation of his Saint Pablo tour in 2016. Through it all, West has remained mostly out of the spotlight.

West broke his streak on Thursday night by accompanying wife Kim Kardashian to Chrissy Teigen's Pan-Am themed birthday bash. Teigen and Kardashian shared photos on Instagram from the night featuring Kanye, who wore all black. He and Kim are seen cuddling up in fake airline seats and she shared a selfie from their corner of the party. See photos from the Kanye sighting here.