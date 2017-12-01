Louis Tomlinson Streams New Solo Single 'Miss You'

The track is a melancholy pop tune that features a prominent guitar rhythm, marching drums, strings and Tomlinson singing about drinking with the guys to try to forget the bitter end of a romantic relationship.

"I wrote this song about a time in my life when I was going out partying every night," he told MTV UK. "In hindsight throughout that time I was pretty numb and just going through the motions. Deep down it was always in the back of my mind that what I really missed was the girl that I loved. It was important for me to write something really honest."

"Miss You" was co-written with One Direction collaborator Julian Bunetta and produced by Afterhrs. Check out "Miss You" here.