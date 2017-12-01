Prince's Last Year The Focus Of New Documentary

The documentary will also cover Prince's secret gig at the White House in 2015, when he and Stevie Wonder performed. It then follows him on his solo tour, described in a Channel 4 announcement as, "the sound of Prince stripped bare; the simplicity of these performances showed Prince in reflective mode, all the more poignant in hindsight, as these would be his final shows."

The documentary will feature interviews with George Clinton, Reverend Al Sharpton, Cee-Lo Green as well as insights from his friend Van Jones, the singer Eryn Allen Kane and his former girlfriend Andy Allo. Prince's Last Year will also "follow the musical and political passions of Prince's life" and present a "is a compelling insight into this complex and contradictory character." It will also examine his "long-standing addiction to painkillers" and how they played a role in his demise. here.