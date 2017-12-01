Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Rave On: The Buddy Holly Story Goes Digital
12-01-2017
.
(Kayos) Eagle Rock released the film Rave On: The Buddy Holly Story in digital formats on Friday (December 1st). We were sent the following details/synopsis:

Rave On: The Buddy Holly Story, produced by 1515 Productions, explores Holly's life and story via interviews with those who knew and worked with him, as well as prominent music fans who were influenced by his work.

The film presents contributions from Jerry Allison (original member of The Crickets), Dion, Brian May (Queen), Don McLean, Paul Anka, Edna Gundersen (USA Today), Larry and Travis Holley (Buddy's brothers), and Holly's widow, Maria Elena Holly, as well as others.

Hailing from Lubbock, TX, Buddy Holly introduced a revolutionary take on melodies and rhythms that stretched beyond the traditional blues roots of Rock and Roll. In the 1950s age of solo stars, Holly led his pop group The Crickets with a songwriting approach that pushed pop music to new creative heights, as evidenced by his breakthrough hit "That'll Be The Day", "Peggy Sue", "Everyday", and his other classics. With his thick-rimmed glasses, lanky stature and "hiccupping" vocalizations, Holly presented a new, unique image and sound that cemented his status as an icon.

Buddy Holly's life was tragically cut short in a plane crash in February 1959. However, the musical imprint he left in the mere 18 months after the release of "That'll Be The Day" rendered him immortal. His story deserves to be told again for a new generation, which Rave On: The Buddy Holly Story proudly delivers.

Kayos submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

