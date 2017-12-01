|
Tommy Emmanuel Releases Looking Forward To The Past Video
.
Tommy spoke with American Songwriter recently about the new track and had this to say, "When [Crowell] asked me to play on his new album, I suggested we trade and he sing on my album. It was a deal! When I went to his studio to play on his track, he sang me this song and I came back the next day and we recorded 'Looking Forward To The Past.' Rodney works the same way I like to: sitting down and playing as if it's in front of an audience.
Crowell added: "Playing guitar and singing with Tommy Emmanuel is like catching a ride with an F-15 fighter jet pilot. Gravity has no effect on Tommy; it's as if he literally flies a guitar."
Emmanuel's new 16-track studio effort, "Accomplice One," is set to be released on January 19th and features Emmanuel collaborating with a range of artists including Jason Isbell, Mark Knopfler, Rodney Crowell, Jerry Douglas, Amanda Shires, J.D. Simo, Ricky Skaggs, David Grisman and more. Watch the video here.
• Tommy Emmanuel Releases Looking Forward To The Past Video
• Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Update On Cancer Status
• New TV Special To Remember Tom Petty, Chuck Berry, Glen Campbell
• Radiohead Address Inquest Into Drum Tech's Death
• Original Dixie Dregs Lineup Announce First Tour In 40 Years
• Singled Out Special: Primitive Race (Chuck Mosley)
• David Bowie Song Stories Event Announced
• Protest the Hero Announce Fortress 10 Year Anniversary Tour
• The National Release 'Dark Side of the Gym' Video
• Bono And Chris Martin Perform Duet On 'Kimmel'
• Bruce Springsteen On Broadway Extended Into June
• Ringo Starr Reveals New All-Starr Band Lineup
• Passion Pit Announces U.S. Winter Tour
• Prince's Estate Releases Limited Edition Merch Line
• Queen's Brian May In The Studio For News Of The World Anniversary
• Vic Mensa Featured In Premiere Episode Of Christian Scott's Refined Players
• Beastie Boys Star Supports Women Accusing Father Of Sexual Misconduct
• Russell Simmons Resigns Following Sexual Assault Allegations
• Selena Gomez Talks Justin Bieber and the Weeknd Relationships
• Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Added To Streaming Services
• Luke Bryan Streams New Song 'Out of Nowhere Girl'
• Miley Cyrus Gets Festive With Christmas Classics
• Kelly Clarkson 'Carpool Karaoke' Appearance Goes Online
• Justin Timberlake Sings National Anthem With Stephen Colbert
• Morrissey Releases 'Jacky's Only Happy When She's Up On The Stage' Video
• Drake Takes the Microphone For Raptors Sideline Reporter Gig
• Ed Sheeran Releasing 'Perfect' Remix Featuring Beyonce Tonight
• 'Stranger Things' Star Dances to Rock and Roll Favorites
• Beyonce's Pregnancy Photo Was Biggest Instagram Post of 2017
• Logic And Rag'n'Bone Man Stream New Track 'Broken People'
• Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead
• Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition
• Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith
• Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)
• Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks
• Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas
• Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy
• Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)
• Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II
• Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed
• Paul Maged - Light Years Away
• Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November
• San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You
• Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.