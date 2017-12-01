Tommy Emmanuel Releases Looking Forward To The Past Video

Tommy spoke with American Songwriter recently about the new track and had this to say, "When [Crowell] asked me to play on his new album, I suggested we trade and he sing on my album. It was a deal! When I went to his studio to play on his track, he sang me this song and I came back the next day and we recorded 'Looking Forward To The Past.' Rodney works the same way I like to: sitting down and playing as if it's in front of an audience.

We capture a performance, and we don't manufacture it."

Crowell added: "Playing guitar and singing with Tommy Emmanuel is like catching a ride with an F-15 fighter jet pilot. Gravity has no effect on Tommy; it's as if he literally flies a guitar."

Emmanuel's new 16-track studio effort, "Accomplice One," is set to be released on January 19th and features Emmanuel collaborating with a range of artists including Jason Isbell, Mark Knopfler, Rodney Crowell, Jerry Douglas, Amanda Shires, J.D. Simo, Ricky Skaggs, David Grisman and more. Watch the video here.