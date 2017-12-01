|
U2 and Saoirse Ronan Plan A Very Irish 'Saturday Night Live'
.
Both acts hail from the emerald shores of Ireland and in a series of promo videos cast member Kenan Thompson finds himself the odd man out, standing in a circle of Irish artists.
"Isn't it insane that in this situation, I'm the one with the accent?" Kenan asks in the humorous clip. Tune in tomorrow night and until then you can watch the funny promos here.
