Vic Mensa Featured In Premiere Episode Of Christian Scott's Refined Players

In partnership with 1800 Tequila and Billboard the series showcases how five musical talents from all over the country were brought together in three days to record a new, refined sound.

Through "Refined Players," 1800 Tequila and Billboard followed Christian Scott on his discovery of diverse music talents and sounds from various cities including New Orleans, Chicago, Philadelphia, the Bay Area and New York.

The artists were then combined into one new collective, and recorded a newly refined track, "Freedom is a Word," a genre-bending exploration of hip-hop and jazz. The final track was previewed live on October 18 during an intimate event at Preservation Hall in New Orleans and will be released on Friday, December 8. Watch the first episode here.