Jason Aldean and Wife Welcome Their New Baby Boy

"So blessed today to see my little man come into the world. In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what it's all about," Aldean wrote, sharing a picture of his new son. "I can't wait to see what life has in store for this kid. Memphis Aldean… 9lb 5 oz.#mamawasarockstar."

Brittany posted the same photo, writing: "Memphis Aldean Williams Born today at 1:29PM weighing 9lbs 5oz There are truly no words for the love we feel Thanks for the amazing support @jasonaldean and enduring all the hand squeezing and nail digging … HANDS DOWN THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!!" See both posts here.