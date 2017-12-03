Rush Legend Alex Lifeson's Gibson Leads Top-End Guitars List

First up is the Alex Lifeson Signature ES-Les Paul, which Music Radar describes as "a signature model full of character at an appealing price." The Gibson ES-335 Premiere Figured, from Gibson's Memphis division is "acoustically louder, open and with more clarity."

Reviewing the Gibson True Historic 1960 Les Paul Murphy Aged, the article raves that "Gibson has done it once again and made its Reissues even more enticing." They lavish praise on the Gibson Custom 1959 Les Paul Standard Reissue, stating, "if you've ever watched or listened to Jimmy Page, Paul Kossoff, Eric Clapton, Peter Green or Billy Gibbons with misty eyes - or any of the other 'Burst-toting guitar gods in their prime - this guitar will stir something deep inside you." here.