Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' Ignites Dance Party On New York Subway

One man captured the moment underground where for three minutes, New York's Times Square subway station turned into an impromptu dance party as "Bodak Yellow" was played.

In the clip, commuters stopped in their tracks as "Bodak Yellow" blasted from the speakers. With slick beats and Cardi B's infectious lyrics, it was nearly impossible not to dance along to the song. As a result, several people halted their commute to danced throughout the entirety of the song. Watch the dance party here.