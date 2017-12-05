antiMusic Logo
Charli XCX Teases Possible New Guest Star Filled Mixtape
12-05-2017
Charli XCX

(Radio.com) Charli XCX is hinting that some new music could be on the way. On Sunday (December 3), the singer teased fans with what could be an epic new mixtape.

"Imagine if I did another mixtape," she tweeted. She then listed several names of some possible collaborators including Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo, MÃ˜, CupcaKKe, Chairlift's Caroline Polachek, Mykki Blanco, ALMA, Brooke Candy, Pabllo Vittar, Tommy Cash, Jay Park, Kim Petras, Dorian Electra, and PC Music's A. G. Cook.

Meanwhile, former producer Cook responded with his own sly hints making it seem that new music from Charli XCX is closer than previously predicted. See the tweets here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

