Foreigner, Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Tour

The trek is scheduled to kick off on June 15th in Bangor, ME at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion and will run until August 1st where it will wrap up in Irvine, CA at the Five Point Amphitheater.



Foreigner's Mick Jones had this to say, "I'm excited to join forces with my fellow U.K. countrymen, David Coverdale and Jason Bonham, for what's sure to be a rockin' summer tour in the States."



Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale says, "We are truly excited and looking forward to playing in 2018 with our friends, Foreigner and Jason Bonham, on their North American tour."

Jason Bonham adds, "Being part of Foreigner's 40th Anniversary Tour last summer was wonderful. Opening a show like that was very special to me, so when Mick asked if I'd do it again in 2018, I said yes without hesitation. I'm excited that Whitesnake will be filling out the middle slot this time as I've known David since I was 14 years old. It's going to be a WHOLE LOTTA FUN!" See the dates and the Christmas themed announcement video here.