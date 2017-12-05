Hailee Steinfeld Releases 'Let Me Go' Music Video

Now, the official video for "Let Me Go" is here and it features the FGL guys wandering through the woods, while Steinfeld appears in a variety of backdrops, from a California hiking trail to a glitzy party and in a makeup chair.

In addition to FGL, "Let Me Go" features singer-songwriter Andrew Watt and was produced by Swedish DJ Alesso. The song will likely appear on Steinfeld's second studio album, which doesn't have a name or release date as of now. Watch the video here.