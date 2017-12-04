Madonna To Appear On Live with Kelly and Ryan

According to the show, she is expected to "update the hosts about the latest in her life, career, philanthropy, artistry and most recent projects, including her MDNA Skin care line."

The appearance will mark Madonna's sixth interview on the long-running "Live" and her first visit to "Live with Kelly and Ryan." Her last appearance took place over a decade on January 11, 2007.

Also during the hour, Ripa and Seacrest will make festive holiday wreaths with lifestyle expert Katie Brown, and pop band 98 Degrees will perform a Christmas favorite for the "Live" audience.