Montgomery Gentry Announce Here's To You Tour

The trek will mark the first time that Eddie Montgomery will be touring without the late Troy Gentry and Eddie had the following to say, "I'm anxious to get back out on the road and play some new music for our friends and fans. Next year marks the 20th anniversary of our band - we've got lots to celebrate and look forward to in 2018."

The Here's To You Tour is scheduled to kick off on January 19th in Sioux Falls, SD at the Denny Sanford Premier Center and Montgomery Gentry have announced that that span until September 15th in Ventura, CA at Boots and Brews.

Here's To You Tour Dates:

1/19/18 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center+

1/20/18 - St. Charles, MO - The Family Arena+

2/9/18 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

2/10/18 - Springfield, IL - Boondocks

2/23/18 - Indianapolis, IN - 8 Seconds Saloon

3/2/18 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

3/3/18 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2

3/9/18 - Jordan, NY - Kegs Canalside

3/10/18 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's

3/16/18 - Medina, OH - Thirsty Cowboy

3/17/18 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

3/22/18 - Augusta, GA - Country Club Dance Hall and Saloon

3/23/18 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

6/2/18 - Marion, KS - Chingawassa Days Festival

7/6/18 - Ft. Loramie, OH - Country Concert at Hickory Hill Lakes

7/13/18 - New Salem, ND - ND Country Fest

7/14/18 - Pierz, MN - Pierz Freedom Fest

7/20/18 - Hillsboro, MO - Jefferson County Fair

7/21/18 - Springville, IN - The Boogie

7/27/18 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

7/28/18 - Bar Harbor, ME - Criterion Theater

8/2/18 - West Allis, WI - Wisconsin State Fair

8/17/18 - Zanesville, OH - Muskingum County Fair

9/8/18 - Manistee, MI - Little River Casino

9/15/18 - Ventura, CA - Boots and Brews

+ Supporting act for Alabama